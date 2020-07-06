Storms possible this evening

Late afternoon/Evening: Storms possible. Gusty wind, torrential rain, hail are main threats. Poor drainage flooding possible inside slow-moving storms. Isolated severe possible.



Tonight: Any showers or storms end. Partly cloudy to clear, mild and muggy. Patchy fog. Wind: S/SE 3-8 Low: 62-68

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Hot and very muggy. 10% chance of an isolated storm. Heat index 87-92. Wind: S/SE 6-12 High: 82-87

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds. Muggy and warm. Wind: Light Low: 64-68





Forecast Discussion:

The hottest weather we have seen this summer (I know it just started!) is with us this week. It will not only be hot, but also tropically humid for a good portion of this week.

Any afternoon and evening showers or storms taper after sundown. Threats from storms are heavy rain, hail and localized poor drainage flooding. Skies stay partly cloudy early, but some more clouds may work in toward morning. Lows stay in the 60s.

Tuesday looks mainly dry with just slight chance of an isolated afternoon or evening storm. Highs stay in the mid 80s. Heat index could reach into the low 90s. Lows Tuesday night stay in the 60s.

A disturbance aloft slides in Wednesday afternoon. The chance of scattered showers and storms increases to 40%. Highs are a bit uncertain given potential clouds, but should still reach into the mid to upper 80s. Any storms could be strong to severe. Oppressive humidity is expected with dewpoint temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday should be the hottest day this week with upper 80s to low 90s possible in the valleys. It looks dry with sun and clouds. Heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s and it remains oppressively muggy.



No relief from the heat or humidity is expected Friday. Highs still climb into the upper 80s. Heat indices could be as high as 94 degrees. Some scattered showers and storms are possible, too.

Saturday and Sunday looks unsettled, warm and muggy. The chance of showers and storms is 40% Saturday and 30% Sunday. Neither day looks like an all-day rainfall.