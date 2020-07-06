Student-led team spread message of ‘togetherness’ with bracelets amid pandemic

(WBNG) -- A team of Southern Tier students, named Unify 2020, designed bracelets with a circle charm in the middle. The charm represents "togetherness."

The bracelets are sold to students and their families across the country on Etsy and the proceeds benefit the United Way of Broome County,

Additionally, it proceeds benefit "Americares", a national organization, which helps frontline workers amid the pandemic.

Founder and Executive Director of Unify 2020 Alex LaClair says he wanted to do something that unified people everywhere.

"We chose something unique, like a bracelet," he says. "Anyone can wear [it] and its kind of unique in its color because its blue, which is suppose to represent calmness and tranquility."

The company's slogan is: "Together we are stronger. Together we are one."

