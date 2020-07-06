Tokyo Olympics seek COVID-19 defenses, but what exactly?

TOKYO (AP) — Officials of the postponed Tokyo Olympic know they will need defenses against COVID-19 to hold the games a year from now. These might include quarantines for athletes, few fans at the venues, and many other ideas being floated by his organizing committee, the city of Tokyo, and the International Olympic Committee. Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori has talked over the issue with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. Koike was elected on Sunday to a second term as the head of the giant metropolis.