Turkey calls on EU to be ‘honest’ in dispute with members

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish foreign minister has called on the European Union to be an “honest broker” in disputes between Ankara and EU member states France, Greece and Cyprus. Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Monday that Turkey would be forced to “reciprocate” against any decisions the bloc takes against the country. The foreign minister was speaking during a a joint news conference with visiting EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. Cavusoglu also renewed a call on EU-member France to apologize to Turkey over its depiction of a standoff between ships from the two countries in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation.