300 BAE employees to be laid off, Endicott affected

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- BAE is looking to lay off around 300 members of its Electronic Systems workforce across its multi-state footprint. The company notified its employees Tuesday.

A spokesperson with BAE says the layoffs will be spread out throughout the company but the Endicott location will be impacted by the decision. The spokesperson did not specify how many Endicott employees will be part of the 300 lay offs.

Employees in New Hampshire, Indiana, California, New Jersey, Texas, Massachusetts and Virginia are also expected to lose their jobs.

In a statement, the company said, "This decision was not taken lightly and we are truly saddened by the need for this action, but it was unavoidable given the current situation."

The Electronic Systems workforce will help build more than 400 electronic buses in Endicott.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson told 12 News she was unaware the company planned to layoff workers at the Endicott facility.

Jackson says she believed the company was expanding in the area.