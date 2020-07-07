‘Alternative Baseball’ looks to expand to Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- An organization providing the opportunity to play baseball for people living with autism and disabilities is eyeing Binghamton as its next stop.

The program is called "Alternative Baseball," and was founded in 2016 by Taylor Duncan. Duncan was diagnosed with autism when he was 4-years old, and is looking to bring others an opportunity he was often denied.

"I faced a lot of social stigma and a lot of preconceived ideas of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish," said Duncan.

Duncan is fighting to erase the stigma with his new program, which he initially introduced in Dallas, Ga.

Duncan says "it was time for me to share what I've learned with others just like myself who just want the same experiences."

Alternative Baseball is for teenagers and adults ages fifteen and older living with disabilities. Duncan says he's noticed after graduation age, services are limited.



"There needs to be more resources and more outlets for those like myself to be able to be out there."

The program follows traditional baseball rules, and players can have any experience to join. In addition to the physical skills taught on the diamond, the reward off it is what Duncan aspires to spread.

"They learn the social skills, they learn how to work together as a team, it brings around the team camaraderie, they build a team chemistry skill."

Over four years, Alternative Baseball has spread to 40 programs across 16 states. As he looks to bring it to the Southern Tier, Duncan hopes to keep powering through perception, a motto he has instilled within the program.



"We are more than capable of doing the same things as other typical peers can," says Duncan. "We're united together. I don't just call it a baseball team or baseball league, I call it an experience."

The next step in bringing Alternative Baseball to Binghamton is finding a coach and volunteers. For more information, click here.

