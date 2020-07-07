Asia Today: China’s university exam begins after virus delay

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Almost 11 million students began taking China’s university entrance exam after a delay as the country worked to bring down coronavirus infections. The grueling two-day university entrance exam can be a key determinant of a student’s future and was pushed back weeks from its scheduled date. The exam is believed to be the first mass gathering event since the virus outbreak and administrators are enforcing strict rules to prevent infections, including proof of wellness, social distancing and the wearing of masks. In Shanghai, two new cases were diagnosed in students returning from Britain and the United States.