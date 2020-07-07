Binghamton man with 18 prior arrest sentenced to 10 years

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Binghamton man will serve a decade behind bars for burglary.

Charles R. Galusha has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison and five years parole for a 2nd degree burglary conviction.

Galusha was found guilty in January 2020 and has 18 arrests dating back to 1999, according to the district attorney's office.

"The residents of Broome County should feel safer today knowing a career criminal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, " Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak told 12 News in an official press release.

"Based on Mr. Galusha's criminal history, a sentence of 10 years is appropiate in this case," he said.