Citizen Action to hold tenant rights workshop

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier chapter of Citizen Action of New York is working to make sure people are ready for when New York States moratorium on evictions expires.

That's why they are holding a 'Know your Tenant Rights' workshop tomorrow for anyone worried that they could be evicted once that ban expires and after all protections end once New York State's state of emergency is lifted.

Community organizer Amber Johnson tells 12 News that the goal is to make sure no one finds themselves without a place to live without a place to live due to the pandemic.

"Imagine not knowing what happens in regards to where you are going to stay, how long you are allowed to stay there and what you are going to do," she said.

The workshop is being offered both in person at Citizen Action's headquarters at 477 State Street in Binghamton as well as virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

If you'd like to join the discussion online you can find the link here.