Damascus home destroyed in early-morning fire

DAMASCUS (WBNG) -- A home is in ruins after a fire broke out on Ostrander Road in Damascus early Tuesday morning.

Harpursville Fire Chief Jeff Buckler told 12 News the fire was fully involved when crews arrived at the scene around 12:20 a.m.

The home burned to the ground, but Chief Buckler said they believe it was vacant when the fire started.

No word yet about how the fire started or whether there were any injuries. The Broome County Bureau of Fire Investigation is handling the investigation.

Windsor, West Windsor, Deposit, and Harpursville fire departments all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as we work to learn more.