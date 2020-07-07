Dream owner Loeffler objects to WNBA’s social justice plans

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler is not in favor of the WNBA’s social justice plans and has sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement when the season begins in Florida. Loeffler is a Republican U.S. senator running for re-election in Georgia. She asked the commissioner to scrap plans for players to wear warmup jerseys reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.