Former Kasabian frontman pleads guilty to assault

LONDON (AP) — Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty at Leicester Magistrates’ Court to assaulting his former fiancée. Closed circuit television of the attack was played in court Tuesday as 39-year-old Meighan wiped his eyes and held his head in his hands. His lawyer told the court he “offers his sincere apologies to the people he has let down and he has sought to address his offending behaviour.’’ Meighan quit the band on Monday.