Hazy, hot & humid

Heat Advisory for Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 1 PM until 8 PM Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.15”, 1.00” 20% High 88 (86-90) Wind S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with early showers. Patchy fog. 0-.05” Low 66 (64-68) Wind S 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25”, 1.00” 40% High 88 (86-90) Wind SW 5-10 mph

We still have a couple weak fronts in the area. This, along with warm, muggy and unstable conditions, there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be our forecast for the next few days.

The big weather story, our temperatures and dew point temperatures. We'll have highs in the 80s and 90s with lows in the 60s. Heat indices will be in the 90s.

A stronger cold front will come through Friday into Saturday. This, along with a low along the coast will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms. This will also give us a break from the oppressive heat.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.