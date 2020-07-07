Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies ace Aaron Nola reported to camp on Monday after waiting a few extra days because he was in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. The Phillies have had seven players and five staff members test positive for the virus. None has been identified. Nola threw a bullpen session upon arriving and would likely start Philadelphia’s season opener later this month if he’s ready. Nola finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2018 when he was 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA. He was 12-7 with a 3.87 ERA last year.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton said he decided to leave Penn State last spring because of a comment by coach Pat Chambers, who said the player had a noose around his neck. Bolton, who is Black, disclosed the reason for his departure Monday in a tweet. Chambers, who is white, tweeted an apology. Bolton tweeted that Chambers made the noose comment after the coach returned from a one-game suspension for shoving Nittany Lions player Myles Dread in the chest during the previous game. Bolton said he was offended because the comment was a reference to “lynching, slavery and racial terrorism.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell is using his platform to educate himself and others about racial injustice. Bell says he felt angry following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police back in May. Bell is trying to channel his anger into positive change. He’s started a book club with his teammates that focuses on social issues. He is also using his Instagram account to promote “Social Reform Sunday,” which highlights different aspects of inequality. Bell says his ability to reach out to the community has helped ease some of the pain he felt after Floyd’s passing.