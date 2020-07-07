Hollywood catches up to director Gina Prince-Bythewood

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood is getting the biggest audience of her career when “The Old Guard” debuts Friday on Netflix to subscribers in 190 countries. Although her films “Love & Basketball” and “Beyond the Lights” are beloved by critics and audiences, neither have exactly been runaway hits at the box office, hampered by limited distribution plans informed by incorrect assumptions about the reach of films with Black leads. The Netflix scope feels like a victory that’s been a long time coming. “The Old Guard” is about a group of mercenary immortals andW stars Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne.