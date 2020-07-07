In France, study shows virus hit African immigrants hardest

LE PECQ, France (AP) — A new study from the French government’s statistics agency shows that death rates doubled among immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa and tripled in the Paris region at the height of the country’s coronavirus outbreak. The research published Tuesday exposes the pandemic’s punishing impact on France’s Black immigrants and other systematically overlooked minorities. It is the first study that cross-references deaths that occurred when intensive care units were swamped with COVID-19 patients in March and April with the regions of origin of the people who died. French researchers are hailing the study as an important step but also say it shows a need for more research about how the pandemic is impacting France’s minorities.