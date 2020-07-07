Italy seeks to simplify notoriously knotted bureaucracy

ROME (AP) — A new Italian government decree is aimed at simplifying Italy’s slow and cumbersome bureaucracy with the aim of getting its coronavirus-battered economy working again. The decree, approved early Tuesday after months of negotiations, also seeks to further digitize government services and incentivize environmentally sustainable business development. The bulk of the decree is intended to unblock Italy’s notoriously knotted bureaucracy. It includes directives designed to speed up contract approvals, to allow public works to begin even if contracts are contested and to penalize public officials who fail to approve authorizations in a timely manner.