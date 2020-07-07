Johnson City woman fed up with illegal fireworks

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- One Johnson City woman is saying enough is enough when it comes to illegal fireworks.

Megin Donato tells 12 News that she's recorded fireworks going off in her Johnson City neighborhood for the past seventeen nights.

She says fireworks in the area sometimes last up to three hours and continue until at least 3 a.m.

She says she is organizing a petition as well as a meeting with local leaders in an effort to stop the nightly displays. She says while she herself is upset about the noise, she is also taking action on behalf of others who aren't as comfortable speaking out.

"It's not just the animals, it's essential employees that are working in hospitals trying to save people that aren't getting rest, it's children who can't sleep, it's war veterans so it's effecting the whole community I feel like," she said.

The Johnson City Police Department says that while larger fireworks designed to go up in the air are illegal in New York State, even if you are setting off legal devices like sparklers, you can be charged with disorderly conduct if they are shot off at an unreasonable hour or cause a disturbance to the neighborhood.