Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s niece offers a devastating portrayal of her uncle in a new book. Mary Trump writes that a “perfect storm of catastrophes” have exposed the president at his worst. She writes that the coronavirus pandemic, the possibility of an economic depression and deepening social divides have brought out the “worst effects” of Trump’s “pathologies.” She says the combination of emergencies are problems that “no one is less equipped than my uncle to manage.” Early copies of the book, slated for publication next week, became available on Tuesday. Mary Trump is the daughter of Trump’s eldest brother Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981.