At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state health officer in Mississippi says at least eight of the state’s lawmakers have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Dr. Thomas Dobbs says Tuesday that there are also 11 other suspected cases of the virus among lawmakers and Capitol employees. Among those who have said they have COVID-19 are Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn. They are the top officers in the Legislature. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says his own coronavirus test came back negative. Lawmakers were at the Capitol most of June and on July 1 to finish their annual session. Many did not wear masks.