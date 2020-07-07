New Tobacco law in effect for New York State

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A new law prohibiting the use of tobacco coupons and multi-pack discounts went into effect in New York State on July 1.

The law is intended to slow down the tobacco industries attempts to get around the high tax that the state has implemented on tobacco products.

The high tax has been proven to reduce smoking, especially among youth.

"No longer accepting price promotions or coupons, or discounted tobacco and electronic cigarette products is greatly going to increase the health of especially youth from getting their hands on these products, low income families trying to quit these products. As long as the prices stay higher the more incentive there is to help people quit," said Public Health Educator Laura Kelly from the Broome County Health Department.

Several tobacco control measures have passed as part of the states fiscal year 2021 budget.

One of them, a new law that stops the shipping and or delivery of e-cigarettes and vape products to private residences which took effect also on July 1.