Pennsylvania releases plan to combat opioid epidemic

(WBNG) -- The Opioid Command Center in Pennsylvania has released a plan to battle the opioid epidemic.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says the plan aims to implement new policies to address the public health issue.

The plan includes five goal areas, including: prevention, rescue, treatment, recovery and sustainability.

The full plan is listed below:

Reading on our news app Click here!

Pennsylvania officials say the opioid epidemic continues to linger through the COVID-19 pandemic.