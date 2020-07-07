Police find 211 migrants crammed in truck in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they found 211 migrants, including 63 minors, in a truck during a routine control on a regional road. Police said Tuesday that a border patrol stopped a truck around midnight Monday near the border town of Gevgelija, and found the migrants _ 144 from Bangladesh and 67 from Pakistan _ packed inside. The Greek border with North Macedonia was closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but trafficking networks remain active in the area, ferrying migrants who make their way from Turkey into Greece and then head north toward more prosperous countries in the European Union’s center and north.