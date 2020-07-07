Recent series of fires sparks safety tips from firefighters

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Fire Department wants you to keep some fire safety tips in mind in wake of several house fires in the past week.

While every season poses a threat with fire conditions, the summer seasons hot temperatures quickly approaching can create some hazards.

Endicott Fire Marshall, Brian Botsford, says there are a list of safety tactics to keep in mind, including not leaving anything near the grill or stove while you're cooking up that summer barbecue and always remembering to change your batteries in your smoke detector.

When it comes to the hot temperatures, Botsford says people often leave their air conditioners running all day, which can lead to problems because he says, "There's a lot of potential to overload the electrical system with that."

It's not just homeowners who have to worry about the heat, though. Firefighters sweat it out a lot more as they head straight into homes up in flames while the sun is beating down on them.

"When it's already hot out and humid, we have to put a lot of gear on to protect ourselves to go into a fire. It can cause heat exhaustion and dehydration very quickly, " said Botsford. "It does make it difficult and slows the process of firefighting down."

Botsford's biggest tip is making sure your bedroom door is closed while you are sleeping. He says this can buy you time by preventing smoke and flames from entering your room and giving you a moment to escape through a window or call 9-1-1.