Russia and China veto cross-border aid to Syria’s northwest

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and China have vetoed a U.N. resolution that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest for a year. The United Nations says the crossing points are crucial to save millions of lives. Immediately after Tuesday’s veto, Russia circulated a resolution that would authorize the delivery of aid through a single crossing point from Turkey for six months. The defeated resolution, drafted by Germany and Belgium, dropped their original call for the re-opening of an Iraqi crossing to the northeast after Russia’s U.N. ambassador opposed it.