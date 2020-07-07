Serbs protest reintroduction of virus lockdown measures

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people are protesting the Serbian president’s announcement that a lockdown will be reintroduced after the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus. Police fired tear gas at thousands of people, some chanting “Resignation! Resignation!” gathered in front of the downtown parliament building in Belgrade. Some managed to enter the building by force, but were pushed back by riot police. Earlier, President Aleksandar Vucic called the virus situation Belgrade “alarming” and “critical” as the city’s hospitals neared their capacity limits. The country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday 13 people had died in 24 hours in Serbia and 299 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.