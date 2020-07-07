“She was amazing”: Classmate sheds light on kind legacy of Vestal teen

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A classmate of Vestal student Lauren Ajax spoke out about her peer's kind legacy Tuesday.

The Vestal Police Department said they believe 62-year-old Jean Guillaume shot and killed his 17-year-old stepdaughter Lauren Ajax, her mother, and then turned the gun on himself in a "domestic incident," on Saturday July 4.

For Vestal rising junior Lastasya Shaw, Ajax was a friend, classmate, and fellow choir member.

"You could tell she was passionate about everything she did, she was really involved in school," said Shaw Tuesday.

She called Ajax a go-getter, fiercely friendly, and someone who spread positivity with every wave, word and conversation.

"She just loved to pick other people up and make everybody feel okay and happy and that was one of the biggest things I just loved her...she was amazing, I don't even think words can describe how amazing she is," she continued.

Sharing stories at a Monday night vigil, Shaw said even students Ajax wasn't friends with exemplified how her kind legacy spread like wildfire.

"Kids who weren't friends with her at all, but knew she was a great person, people who seen her in the hallways just knew how amazing she was."

Shaw said Ajax had plans to become a human rights lawyer.

"Lauren wanted to change the world, and that we can change the world even if Lauren's not here we can still do it and we can do it for Lauren."

Shaw told 12 News Ajax also wanted to start a diversity group at Vestal High School and her peers plan to follow through on that goal.