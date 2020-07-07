Taxes are due by July 15

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- If you remember, the tax deadline used to be April 15, but this year a lot has changed due to COVID-19, that included an extension of the deadline to July 15.

It is encouraged that you file your taxes before this day, however should you miss the deadline you can still file a traditional extension of your filing day to October 15.

For those that owe a payment with their taxes, filing this extension will NOT push that payment off, your payment will still be due on July 15.

If you need to file your taxes you have multiple options of getting it done.

"There are a couple ways to do your tax return. You can do it yourself, I don't know if anyone is doing it on paper but its possible, those forms are available online, you cant get them at the post office anymore. Beyond that you can file your stuff online, most returns can be done for free." said Dan Paoletti an IRS Enrolled Agent.

Paoletti says if you want to do it locally there are many of his colleagues including himself that are still working.

There are also many free online platforms to file your taxes.

For a general resource visit the IRS website, New york residents can also use the New York state website.

For those in Pennsylanvia you can visit this website.