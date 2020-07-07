US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is launching a national campaign aimed at reducing high suicide rates, particularly among veterans. Its message to the public during the coronavirus pandemic is to reach out to others, talk openly about mental health and acknowledge daily stresses in people’s lives. Known as REACH, the campaign is the core part of a $53 million, two-year effort announced by President Donald Trump to reduce suicide. Starting Wednesday, digital ads will hit the internet with the key message that “suicide is preventable.” The goal is to spur action not only by the government but also by businesses, schools and nonprofits to overcome the stigma of discussing mental health.