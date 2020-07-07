Video shows facility staff restraining Black teen who died

Surveillance video shows at least seven men holding down a Black teenager who later died after being restrained for throwing a sandwich in the cafeteria of a youth facility in Michigan. The footage released Tuesday to reporters by Detroit-area attorney Geoffrey Fieger shows several of the men appearing to pull on and hold 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks’ arms and legs down while others sit or lay atop him. Authorities have said Fredericks went into cardiac arrest April 29 while being restrained. He died two days later. Fieger represents Fredericks’ estate in a civil lawsuit that says the boy screamed “I can’t breathe” as they restrained him. The video, which shows the boy restrained for about 8 minutes, had no sound as it was shown to reporters.