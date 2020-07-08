1 officer charged in George Floyd death seeks case dismissal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking to have his case dismissed. An attorney for Thomas Lane said in court papers that the case against his client should be dismissed for lack of probable cause. As part of his court filing, attorney Earl Gray filed transcripts from body camera footage recorded by Lane’s camera and the camera of his partner. He also filed a transcript of Lane’s interview with state investigators. Gray says Lane asked twice if the officers should turn Floyd on his side, and the officer who used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground said no. Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.