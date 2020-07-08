2 killed, 8 injured by rockfall in Austrian gorge

BERLIN (AP) — Two people have died and eight were injured by a rockfall in an Austrian gorge popular with climbers. Styria regional police said a boulder struck a trail in the gorge shortly after noon on Wednesday, killing a 50-year-old hiker from Hungary and a 21-year-old from the nearby city of Graz. One person was seriously injured, while the other seven suffered slight injuries. Police are still determining the ages and nationalities of the injured people. The head of the Styria mountain rescue said first responders had to climb through difficult terrain to reach the injured. The gorge is on a popular hiking route along a picturesque Alpine stream.