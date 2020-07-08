5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Texas is seeing a surge in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus since it began aggressively loosening restrictions on gatherings in May. Scientific shortcuts have slowed understanding of COVID-19 and delayed the ability to find out which drugs help, hurt or have no effect at all. Experts say high unemployment, the viral pandemic and rising anger over police brutality are possible reasons for a surge in violent crime in America.