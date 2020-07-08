About that border wall, Mr. Presidents … who’s paying?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has made building some 450 miles of wall on the U.S.-Mexico border a defining issue of his presidency, and vowed that Mexico would pay for it. So with Trump hosting Mexico’s president at the White House on Wednesday, it would seem the issue would be high on the agenda. But White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she was unaware if the wall — and Trump’s insistence that Mexico cover the running construction tab — came up as the two leaders huddled in Washington. Trump has repeatedly falsely asserted that Mexico is paying for ongoing construction of the wall.