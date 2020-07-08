AP Explains: Options narrowing for Venezuela’s opposition

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is increasingly moving to sideline the opposition led by U.S.-backed lawmaker Juan Guaidó. A string of recent court rulings dismantling three influential opposition parties along with growing citizen disillusionment – not to mention a pandemic – have thrown a new wrench in the opposition’s efforts to oust Maduro. Here’s a look at what this means for the opposition going forward.