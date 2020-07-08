Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia’s largest city. A spokesman for Keisha Lance Bottoms says the mayor will sign the order Wednesday. The move could set up a confrontation with the Republican Kemp, who has already been clashed with Bottoms recently over policing issues. Bottoms and other leaders in the state have unsuccessfully appealed to Kemp to change his order that local governments can’t exceed the state’s requirements. Atlanta would not be the first Georgia locality to mandate face coverings. Savannah and the Atlanta suburb of East Point were joined Tuesday by Athens-Clarke County.