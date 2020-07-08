Binghamton Boys and Girls Club reopens with new precautions

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Boys and Girls Club is bustling once again, opening its doors for summer programming.

Executive Director Marybeth Smith says staff is ready to welcome kids and has been preparing for this week.

"We have so many great staff members who are really learning all the new guidelines, all the restrictions, and this is a very, very safe place right now," she said.

Kids will get close to the same club experience they've had in the past but with new precautions in place.

Upon entry, children and staff will have their temperature taken and answer a few screening questions.

"They all have masks, they all have shields, they all have different places where they can go and they can't go in the building," said Smith.

There are also fewer group activities for kids to participate in.

"Everything is more individual. Again, trying to make it as fun as we can, but they had to learn everything new. The staff hasn't been used to planning like that. It was much easier to go in the gym and play kickball or play baseball, but we're not doing that right now," said Smith.

Despite the changes, staff say it's important to give kids some normalcy after so much was taken from them earlier this year.

"They need a place. We're their home away from home, and they haven't been with us since March 16th. I remember the day. So they need to be here," said Smith. "One day they're going to school, and they're coming here after school, the next day there's no place for them to go."

The Boys and Girls Club hopes to provide a safe space not only for the kids' physical health, but for their mental health too.

"They need to see the familiar faces, they need to know that we are still here for them. They need to know that we care about them, and we love them, and they need to feel safe," said Smith.

This year, the summer program is filled with about 50 kids, a much lower number than usual, which helps with social distancing efforts.

For more information on the Binghamton Boys and Girls Club, click here.