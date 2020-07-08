In UK libel case, Depp denies hitting ex-wife Amber Heard

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has denied hitting ex-wife Amber Heard in a jealous rage and dangling her tiny dog out a car window, on the second day of his libel trial against The Sun newspaper. Depp appeared for a second day at the High Court and was cross-examined by a lawyer for the British tabloid, which is defending a 2018 story calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.” Depp said he never hit Heard and also denied Heard’s allegation he became a monster when he drank and took drugs. He said her claims of abuse are “a hoax.” Heard is due to give evidence later in the trial.