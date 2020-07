Famed clothier Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — The storied New York clothier Brooks Brothers is filing for bankruptcy protection. The company that says it’s put 40 U.S. presidents in its suits survived two world wars and navigated through casual Fridays and a loosening of dress standards even on Wall Street, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company into seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday. Another famed men’s clothier, Barneys of New York, sought bankruptcy protection last year, and it was followed by a slew of others toppled by the pandemic, including Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and J.C. Penney. More bankruptcies are anticipated in the retail sector which as been rattled by the spread of COVID-19.