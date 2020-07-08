Germany laments US exit from WHO, says EU seeks to reform it

GENEVA (AP) — Germany’s health minister lamented the formal U.S. notification it’s withdrawing from the World Health Organization as a “setback for international cooperation.” Health Minister Jens Spahn also said Wednesday that Europe would work to reform the U.N. health agency. His comments epitomized concerns in Europe over the WHO’s largest contributor preparing to pull out. The Trump administration’s formal notification that the United States would leave the World Health Organization next year follows President Donald Trump’s complaints that the agency too readily accepted China’s explanations of its early handling of the coronavirus. A foreign policy spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition says the U.S. withdrawal damages American and Western strategic interests.