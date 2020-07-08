Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT

Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values in the mid 90s expected.
* WHERE…Cortland, Chenango and Broome counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&