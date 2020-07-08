Japan battered by more heavy rain, floods, nearly 60 dead

TOKYO (AP) — Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan is moving northeast. The heavy rains are battering large areas of Japan’s main island, causing more rivers to overflow, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in the several days of flooding. Television footage showed a swollen river gouging into the embankment and destroying part of a national highway. In another city, a river had risen to just below a bridge above it. A mudslide hit several houses in a mountainous town. About 3.6 million people in large parts of western Japan were advised to evacuate.