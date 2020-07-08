Kosovo’s president to be questioned in war crimes inquiry

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president says he plans to go to The Hague next week to be questioned by prosecutors investigating war crimes allegedly committed during and after a 1998-1999 armed conflict in Kosovo. Hashim Thaci said Wednesday in a statement posted on Facebook that he was “invited by the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office to be interviewed” on Monday. The prosecutor’s office connected to an international court set up in to look into allegations that rebel separatist fights committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1990s war. Thaci was a commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army that fought for independence from Serbia.