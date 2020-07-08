Lithuania bans Russian television channel TV, follows Latvia

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s media watchdog says it has banned the broadcasts of the state-controlled Russian television channel RT in Lithuania, effective Thursday, following a similar decision made in Baltic neighbor Latvia last week. The Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania said Wednesday’s decision follows recommendations of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry to close the channel, saying the Russian who allegedly controls RT is currently blacklisted by the European Union. Latvia justified its ban the same way on June 30. It urged all other EU members to follow suit in banning RT.