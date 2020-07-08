NASCAR cancels Watkins Glen International weekend

WATKINS GLEN (WBNG) -- Watkins Glen International announced NASCAR Weekend will not be coming to New York next month. It has been moved to Daytona International Speedway for the weekend of Aug. 14 through 16.

WGI President Michael Printup released a statement reading in part: following statement:

"While we are disappointed we will not experience NASCAR in New York this year, as we look broadly at the current pandemic in our country and around the world, we must focus first on everyone’s safety and well-being as NASCAR seeks the best way to continue delivering a remarkable on-track product week after week.”

WGI says ticket holders will receive a full credit for their purchase and an additional 20 percent of the total amount in their account within 5 to 7 days.

The credit can be applied to a NASCAR race event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track.