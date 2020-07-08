New French PM defends promotion of minister accused of rape

PARIS (AP) — France’s new prime minister has firmly defended the contested promotion of a colleague accused of rape as his interior minister, in charge of enforcing French laws. Prime Minister Jean Castex’s vigorous expression of support Wednesday for the minister, Gerald Darmanin, follows protests by women’s rights groups. Castex told broadcaster BFM-TV that he takes total responsibility for Darmanin’s appointment at the interior. He was promoted from his previous job as budget minister. Darmanin is under preliminary investigation over a rape accusation that he firmly denies. Darmanin, the highest-ranking French official accused of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era, says the encounter was consensual. He sued the woman for slander.