New York to release school reopening guidelines July 13

(WBNG) -- New York State officials are preparing for the potential for students to return to schools in the fall.

In a news conference held Wednesday, Governor Cuomo announced the state's finalized guidance for schools will be released on July 13.

By July 31, schools will need to submit their plan for students to return to school safely.

The federal government does not decide if NYS schools reopen — the state does.



We will make that decision based on the science and the data.



A decision will be announced in the first week of August. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 8, 2020

The state says a final decision on whether students should return or not will be made between Aug. 1 to 7.