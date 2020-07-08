Oxfam: Pandemic pushing millions to brink of starvation

LONDON (AP) — The humanitarian group Oxfam says the coronavirus has worsened the hunger crisis in the world’s poorest corners and warns that up to 12,000 people could die each day from hunger linked to the social and economic impacts of the pandemic. The group’s report issued Thursday says mass unemployment, disruption to food production and declining aid as a result of the pandemic could push an estimated 122 million people to the brink of starvation this year. The charity’s chief executive warns that the knock-on impacts of COVID-19 are far more widespread than the virus itself, affecting many in middle-income countries like India, South Africa and Brazil.