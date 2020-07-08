‘Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer’ aims to feeds millions of children

(WBNG) -- A food program across New York State is helping families feed their children.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program helps provide food to children who lost free or reduced meals when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was given the green light a few months back in The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

More than 2.1 million children are eligible, with the program sending cards with $420 per eligible child to families in order to help feed them during the pandemic.

Hunger Solutions NY director of communications and public relation Sherry Tomasky said the $420 was determined to be the amount distributed because that number offsets the lost meals each student missed out on.

"Families need all the help they can get right now," Tomasky said. "This is a really important benefit for so many families who will need it."

The cards will hold the money for up to a year. Tomasky said families can choose to spend the money over a period of time or even all at once.

NYS determines who is eligible for these programs.

Tomasky said paperwork, an EBT card and more information has been sent or is being sent to those families.

To find out if your child is eligible, you can contact your school district, and can click here for more information.