Pope denounces unimaginable “hell” of Libyan migrant camps

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is denouncing the unimaginable “hell” of Libya’s migrant detention camps. He did so as he celebrated a Mass on Wednesday in honor of would-be asylum seekers who risk their lives for a better future. Wednesday marked the seventh anniversary of Francis’ visit to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa to meet with migrants who had recently arrived aboard smugglers’ boats from Libya. Human rights groups have documented cases of rape, torture and other widespread abuses in Libyan migrant centers, where would-be asylum seekers are returned after they are rescued by the Libyan coast guard and returned to shore.